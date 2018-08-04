Tuesday, President Trump spoke out via Twitter about LeBron James’ interview with CNN correspondent, Don Lemon.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

Monday, James sat down with CNN’s Lemon to discuss the opening of a new school for children in Ohio.

The conversation soon veered over to the NBA star’s opinion of the political climate and more specifically the NBA star’s feelings about Donald Trump.

Trump who is widely known for his Twitter presence kept his response brief; he did not address anything Lemon or James said directly but acknowledged the interview.

Related content:

The post Trump fires back following LeBron James’ CNN interview appeared first on 850 WFTL.