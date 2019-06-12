Trump: FL 2020 campaign launch is ‘hottest’ ticket of all rallies

Wednesday President Trump took to Twitter to express his excitement for his upcoming rally in Florida where he is expected to announce his candidacy in the 2020 presidential race.

He said that the rally ‘looks to be the “hottest” ticket out of all his campaign events.’

Wow! Just got word that our June 18th, Tuesday, ANNOUNCEMENT in Orlando, Florida, already has 74,000 requests for a 20,000 seat Arena. With all of the big events that we have done, this ticket looks to be the “hottest” of them all. See you in Florida! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2019

Trump announced the event last month and confirmed that first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence would join him at the June 18 event at Orlando’s Amway Center.

The Amway Center fits up to 18,500 people and is a popular event site in Florida.

According to reports, the Trump campaign’s event permit says about 17,000 people are expected to attend the rally, with overflow anticipated crowds outside.

Additionally, the city of Orlando may need to account for extra costs including police and overtime pay for workers, reports say.