Trump Formally Recognizes Israel’s Sovereignty Over Golan Heights

President Trump has formally recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

In a joint appearance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House today, Trump said the U.S. recognizes Israel’s absolute right to defend itself.

He strongly condemned a deadly rocket attack on a residential community north of Tel Aviv.

Trump blamed Hamas for the rocket attack that came from Gaza. He said the U.S. commitment to Israel has never been stronger.

Netanyahu said Israel is responding aggressively to the rocket attack. He also thanked Trump for the U.S. proclamation on the Golan Heights and called it historic.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 Middle East war.

Israel annexed the territory but the move has never been recognized by the international community.

Netanyahu is seeking re-election next month and is also the subject of an ongoing corruption investigation.