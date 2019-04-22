Trump Golfs With Rush Limbaugh, Egg Roll at White House

President Trump is back at the White House after spending Easter Weekend playing golf with an LPGA star and one of the biggest players in talk radio.

Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago Resort in Florida where his golf partners included LPGA star Lexi Thompson and conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh.

White House today released these pics from Friday of @realDonaldTrump & Rush Limbaugh at Trump International Golf Club. #TrumpInPalmBeach pic.twitter.com/sZGx7QMHls — George Bennett (@gbennettpost) April 20, 2019

On Sunday, the president attended Easter services at an Episcopal church in Palm Beach with First Lady Melania Trump and his daughter Tiffany.

This morning the President and the First Lady are hosting the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

The 2019 Easter Egg Roll is almost here! President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will welcome guests to the White House for this great Presidential tradition tomorrow: https://t.co/vgJ9vgBM7m — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 21, 2019

About 30-thousand people are expected to take part in the event in shifts.

White House Easter Egg Roll expected to draw thousands for its 141st year https://t.co/X8AyANHAZw pic.twitter.com/KNDMTVaOAW — dc4visitors (@dc4visitors1) April 22, 2019

Events will include the competitive rolling of Easter eggs on the South Lawn.

There will also be stations for egg and cookie decorating.

Military bands will provide entertainment and each attendee will go home with a White House commemorative Easter egg.

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates back to 1878.