Trump Has A Ball in South Florida During Super Bowl Weekend

President Trump left PBIA last night right after the Super Bowl half-time show after having an absolute ball during over his weekend stay in South Florida.

This morning he is back in Washington DC preparing for his big State of the Union Address tomorrow night. He is promising some surprises.

President Trump is calling his golf outing a “great morning”. He arrived at his private club in Jupiter on Saturday and played with pros Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. Trump tweeted a photo of the three of them on the green.

Now on the tee in Jupiter: Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump: https://t.co/OOEIkOdDA2 pic.twitter.com/x3h4NwNkoj — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 2, 2019

Everyone is asking how Tiger played yesterday. The answer is Great! He was long, straight & putted fantastically well. He shot a 64. Tiger is back & will be winning Majors again! Not surprisingly, Jack also played really well. His putting is amazing! Jack & Tiger like each other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2019

President Trump was joined by two of the greatest golfers ever at his club in Jupiter, Florida https://t.co/xA1dOqEuI4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 2, 2019

This was the President’s first trip to his Florida properties since Thanksgiving.

President Trump says his annual Super Bowl party at his Florida resort drew 700 people last night. Trump posed with cheerleaders and members of the Florida Atlantic University marching band. He and First Lady Melania Trump applauded as the band and cheerleaders performed at the Mar-A-Lago Resort. Before the game, Trump predicted the New England Patriots would defeat the Los Angeles Rams. They did, 13-3. Trump is known to have a friendly relationship with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. We can expect the Pats to visit the President at the White House to celebrate their win.

Despite enjoying the game President Trump says he would have a hard time letting his 12-year-old son Barron play football. He said he would allow him to do so if he wanted but he would not steer him toward playing the sport.

Trump said he loves to watch football and called the NFL a great product, but says he’d have a hard time if his son played the game due to head injuries.