Trump holds joint news conference with Polish president

Wednesday, at a joint press conference Polish President said there would be more American troops in Poland and U.S. President Trump said the two allies are committed to common security.

Trump noted that Poland will purchase more than 30 U.S. F-35 fighter jets and called the F-35 the world’s greatest fighter jet.

President Trump is reportedly thinking about sending two-thousand U.S. troops to Poland.

Wednesday, during a meeting with the president of Poland at the White House, Trump said the U.S. forces would likely be pulled from Germany.

However, he declined to say whether the U.S. would be keeping a permanent military presence in Poland.

Poland has long-hoped for a U.S. military base there as a deterrent against Russian adventurism.

This story is developing.