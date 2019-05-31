Trump Imposes New Mexican Tariffs Due to Border Migrants

President Trump announced additional tariffs on Mexico Thursday evening, as tensions continue to escalate about the border immigration issue.

He is imposing a five percent tariff, effective June 10, on all Mexican imports, in an attempt to pressure that country to crack down on the large numbers of Central American migrants trying to cross into the U.S.

….at which time the Tariffs will be removed. Details from the White House to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

Trump adds that the percentage will increase gradually “until the illegal immigration problem is remedied.”

He has accused Mexico’s government of not helping to manage the influx of migrants from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and other Central American countries.