Trump in Tokyo: Sumo Wrestling, Golf and Cheeseburgers

President Trump seems to be having quite the time in Japan.

On Sunday, he had the opportunity to present a special trophy to a sumo tournament winner in Tokyo.

The honor was part of a “sumo diplomacy” effort by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to befriend the American president with some of his favorites: wrestling matches, cheeseburgers and golf. Trump has stated that he finds sumo wrestling “fascinating.”

Trump and First Lady Melania joined Abe and his wife, Akie, to watch the tournament in person.

Tonight in Tokyo, Japan at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan Stadium, it was my great honor to present the first-ever U.S. President’s Cup to Sumo Grand Champion Asanoyama. Congratulations! A great time had by all, thank you @AbeShinzo!! pic.twitter.com/nwwxJl6KXH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

The president’s four-day state visit to Japan is intended to emphasize the strong bond between the two nations. Earlier in the day. the two leaders played golf.

Great morning of golf with Prime Minister @AbeShinzo at Mobara Country Club in Chiba, Japan! pic.twitter.com/EZeJ8znS51 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

Abe is trying to maintain a positive relationship with the U.S. amid growing trade tensions as well as the threat of auto tariffs. There is also the hanging threat from North Korea and Trump’s recent dismissal of the notion that NoKo’s missiles could reach Japan.

According to Japanese officials, Trump and Abe also enjoyed lunch together, which included cheeseburgers made with U.S. beef.

On Monday, Trump will become the first foreign leader to meet with Japan’s new emperor, Naruhito, since the latter ascended to the throne on May 1.