Trump Jr. reaches deal to testify before Senate Intel Committee

President Trump’s son is making a deal to testify in the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The New York Times reports that Donald Trump Jr. will be interviewed behind-closed-doors sometime in June.

The Republican-controlled committee issued a subpoena for Trump Jr., last month.

The interview will be limited to two-to-four hours and limited in scope to five-to-six topics, according to the reports.

However, questions about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting and the Trump Tower Moscow project will not be off limits.

Lawmakers are also expected to ask more questions about what he knew about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Additionally, Trump Jr. would be required to answer questions about discrepancies between his past testimony and what other witnesses have told both the Senate committee and special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, according to reports.

President Trump has slammed the committee for the subpoena against his firstborn son.

