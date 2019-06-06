Trump nicknames Pelosi ‘Nervous Nancy’ calls her a ‘Disaster’

President Trump took a swipe at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during an interview with Fox News in Normany, France on Thursday shortly before he attended a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

“Nancy Pelosi, I call her Nervous Nancy, Nancy Pelosi doesn’t talk about it. Nancy Pelosi is a disaster, ok?” Trump said. “She’s a disaster. Let her do what she wants, and you know what? I think they’re in big trouble.”

Speaking to Fox News from the American cemetery at Normandy, the President calls special counsel Robert Mueller a "fool" and the Speaker of the House a "disaster." pic.twitter.com/YRHUiEDag2 — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) June 6, 2019

Trump also said that Robert Mueller made a fool of himself and did not give proper testimony in connection to the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Pelosi opted not to respond to the President’s comments telling reporters Thursday “I don’t talk about the President while I’m out of the country. That’s my principle.”

Trump’s comment comes after speculation that Pelosi allegedly told Democrats she does not want to see him impeached but instead in prison.

The two political figures have been long-time rivals who regularly disagree on policy.

In recent weeks, tensions between the pair have intensified and seemingly become personal.

Related content: