Trump Official Faces Backlash for Critical Op-Ed Piece in New York Times

An unnamed senior official in the Trump administration is facing backlash from his boss and colleagues, after making comments critical of them in an op-ed piece that appears in Wednesday’s New York Times.

The piece reads in part, “The dilemma — which (Trump) does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations. I would know. I am one of them.”

According to the publisher of The Times, the media outlet decided to keep the official’s identity anonymous in order to protect the person’s job, and also because the publishing team believed it was the only way to bring the official’s perspective to their audience.

President Trump described the op-ed as “really a disgrace” and “gutless.” He added, “We have somebody in what I call the failing New York Times that’s talking about he’s part of the resistance inside the Trump administration. This is what we have to deal with. And you know the dishonest media … But it’s really a disgrace.”

He used the occasion to reiterate, “nobody has done what this administration has done in terms of getting things passed and getting things through.”

The author adds that despite working against Trump’s actions, members of the administration “want the administration to succeed … But we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic. That is why many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office.”

The official further argues that the result is a “two-track presidency” that contrasts Trump’s views with the administration’s actions.

Moreover, the piece claims that people within the administration at one point discussed invoking the 25th Amendment, meaning that a majority of the cabinet would have to tell Congress that they think President Trump is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

The author concludes, “The root of the problem is the President’s amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making. Although he was elected as a Republican, the President shows little affinity for ideals long espoused by conservatives: free minds, free markets and free people.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the author a “coward” and added that the person should “do the right thing and resign.” She further explained that the official has chosen to “deceive, rather than support, the duly elected President of the United States.”

