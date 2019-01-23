Trump on SOTU “It’s On”

President Trump is telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he will be at the Capitol next Tuesday night to deliver the annual State of the Union address. In a letter to Pelosi, Trump said he accepted Pelosi’s original invitation and plans to fulfill that obligation.

President Trump is telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he will be at the Capitol next Tuesday night to deliver the annual State of the Union address. In a letter to Pelosi, Trump said he accepted Pelosi’s original invitation and plans to fulfill that obligation. Pelosi recently asked Trump to postpone the speech until after the partial government shutdown is resolved. Trump’s letter also plays down Pelosi’s concerns about security as the shutdown drags on.

