Trump orders FBI Kavanaugh probe, Senate vote delayed

Friday, the Senate panel voted 11-10 to advance the nomination of SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

However, the vote still faced delay after Republican Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona who was labeled a crucial swing vote forKavanaugh’s nominations stated that the Judge will not receive his vote until there is a full FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against him.

Friday evening, the White House confirmed that it had instructed the FBI to reopen its background investigation into sexual assault allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Sens. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) said they support a proposed one-week delay in the Senate floor vote. Murkowski and Manchin are seen as crucial swing votes on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

