Trump orders new rules for asylum-seekers, including charging a fee

President Donald Trump has called for new rules for asylum seekers, including charging them a fee, limiting their ability to work legally and demanding that the courts resolve their claims within 180 days.

The plan, outlined in a White House memo released Monday evening, is the administration’s latest attempt to solve the immigration problem throughout the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump’s latest memo is one of several steps the administration is has planned as part of a broader strategy at the border.

Trump issued a separate memo last week, aimed at combating visa stays. The administration has also discussed the possibility of building tent cities along the border and is reportedly researching an external study that suggests the president use “emergency regulation” to detain families longer.”

This strategic exploitation of our Nation’s humanitarian programs undermines our Nation’s security and sovereignty,” the White House memo says. “The purpose of this memorandum is to strengthen asylum procedures to safeguard our system against rampant abuse of our asylum process.”

The memo directs Attorney General William Barr and acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, to propose the new regulations within 90 days.

It also suggests that a fee charged should be charged to those applying for asylum “not to exceed the costs of adjudicating the application” as well as a fee when applying for employment authorization.

Furthermore, it calls to prohibit people who entered the U.S. illegally from being authorized to work “before any applicable application for relief for protection from removal has been granted.”

McAleenan, who Trump put in charge of the Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen’s departure is expected to discuss the problems occurring at the border with Congress on Tuesday.