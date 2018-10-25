Trump: Political violence against opponents is ‘attack on democracy itself’

President Trump addressed a campaign rally for Republican candidates in Wisconsin hours after a series of suspicious packages were sent to CNN’s New York office and several prominent Democrats.

The President condemned those responsible saying “any threats of political violence is “an attack on our democracy itself.”

Encouraging bipartisanship by adding, “we want all sides to come together in peace and harmony.”

The White House confirmed that an investigation into the matter is underway as more packages were delivered Thursday.

Thursday morning, officials confirmed that Trump rivals former VP Joe Biden and actor Robert De Niro received packages.

