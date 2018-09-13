Trump Questions Revised Puerto Rico Death Toll Post Hurricane Maria

President Trump is disputing the revised death toll of nearly 3000 in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria Tweeting this morning that many of those deaths happened long after the storm.
Researchers at George Washington University say 2,975 people died in Puerto Rico as a result of last September’s hurricane.
In a tweet this morning, President Trump called that into question.

He wrote that when he left the island after the hurricane last year, the death toll was anywhere from six to 18, and didn’t go up by much until a long time later.
In a second tweet, Trump says the new death toll was “done by Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising billions of dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico.” Trump says if anyone in Puerto Rico died for any reason, like old age, they were added to the death toll. He called it bad politics, and added, “I love Puerto Rico!”

