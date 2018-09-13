Trump Questions Revised Puerto Rico Death Toll Post Hurricane Maria

President Trump is disputing the revised death toll of nearly 3000 in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria Tweeting this morning that many of those deaths happened long after the storm.

Researchers at George Washington University say 2,975 people died in Puerto Rico as a result of last September’s hurricane.

In a tweet this morning, President Trump called that into question.

3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

…..This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

He wrote that when he left the island after the hurricane last year, the death toll was anywhere from six to 18, and didn’t go up by much until a long time later.

In a second tweet, Trump says the new death toll was “done by Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising billions of dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico.” Trump says if anyone in Puerto Rico died for any reason, like old age, they were added to the death toll. He called it bad politics, and added, “I love Puerto Rico!”

Trump rejects widely accepted Puerto Rico hurricane death toll, says without evidence that ‘3,000 people did not die.’ https://t.co/3L1tgMqGL0 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 13, 2018

