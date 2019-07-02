Trump Raises Serious Cash, Harris Moves Up in Polls

President Trump’s campaign and the Republican Party raised $105-million in the second quarter.

The cash gives the President a big edge over his Democratic competitors, who have divided donors in the 2020 presidential primary.

Pollsters say Trump may need every dollar in what looks like a competitive reelection bid.

Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren make steep gains in a CNN poll conducted after the first Democratic debate, while Joe Biden's lead shrinks

The Democratic presidential contest looks wide open in one new poll.

The CNN poll finds California Senator Kamala Harris jumping into second place behind former VP Joe Biden.

The poll was conducted after last week’s Democratic debates and has Biden at 22%, followed by Harris at 17%.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth comes in at 15% and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders falls to 14%.