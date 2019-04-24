Trump: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is correct about VA

President Trump took Twitter Wednesday to speak about popular Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a different light.

In the Tweet, he said Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is correct in her comments about the Veterans Department of Veterans Affairs but asserted that the program is only doing well because of the Trump Administrations efforts.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is correct, the VA is not broken, it is doing great. But that is only because of the Trump Administration. We got Veterans Choice & Accountability passed. “President Trump deserves a lot of credit.” Dan Caldwell, Concerned Veterans of America — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was pushing back against the privatization of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ health care system.

She said at a town hall event last week privatizing the system would benefit pharmaceutical companies and health insurers, not veterans, telling constituents, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Trump and Rep. Ocasio Cortez are known enemies with the young Democrat labeling him as a racist and recently calling for his impeachment and the president referring to her as a bartender in a recent Tweet about her ‘Green New Deal.’

However, they seem to semi-agree for once.