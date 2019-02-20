Trump responds to possible release of Mueller report

President Trump said Wednesday that Attorney General William Barr would decide whether to release special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings from the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

“That’ll be totally up to the new attorney general,” the President told reporters during a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. “He’s a tremendous man, a tremendous person who really respects this country and respects the Justice Department.”

Trump’s comments follow a CNN report Wednesday saying Barr could announce the end of Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 election as early as next week.

The attorney general, nominated by Trump and sworn in last week, is then responsible for sending a summary of the special counsel’s confidential report to Congress, CNN reports.

Related content: