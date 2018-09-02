Trump Responds Twitter-style to Criticisms from Funeral Eulogies

President Trump has responded to recent criticisms of his leadership by speakers at funerals for U.S. Senator John McCain and singer Aretha Franklin.

On Saturday evening, Trump tweeted:

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

The President’s comment followed a reference to his campaign by Meghan McCain, daughter of the late senator, during a eulogy for her father, who died at age 81 last weekend from brain cancer.

In her remarks, Ms. McCain said, “The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great.”

Senator McCain had requested that Trump not attend his funeral, as a result of longstanding animosity between the two Republicans.

In July 2015, Trump remarked about the senator at an event in Iowa, “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

McCain was a Navy veteran who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

On Friday, singer Stevie Wonder also referenced Trump’s campaign slogan during a tribute to Aretha Franklin. He said, “What needs to happen today, not only in this nation but throughout the world, is that we need to make love great again.”

Other speakers, at Senator McCain’s request, included former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Obama said, “So much of our politics, our public discourse can seem small and mean and petty, trafficking in bombast and insult and phony controversies and manufactured outrage. It’s a politics that pretends to be brave and tough but in fact is born in fear. John called on us to be bigger than that. He called on us to be better than that.”

Bush added, “John’s voice will always come as a whisper over our shoulder – we are better than this. America is better than this.”

First Daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, both advisers to the President, also attended McCain’s memorial service.

Following the service at Washington’s National Cathedral, McCain was laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

The post Trump Responds Twitter-style to Criticisms from Funeral Eulogies appeared first on 850 WFTL.