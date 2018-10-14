Trump, Saudis Exchange Threats Regarding Missing Journalist Khashoggi

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is responding to President Trump’s threats of economic sanctions or political action regarding the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, by making its own claims of retaliation.

According to an official statement issued on Sunday, the Saudis also said, “if any actions are taken [against it], it will respond with greater action.”

Khashoggi went missing on October 2, when he entered to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to obtain marriage documents. He is a columnist for The Washington Post and is also known as a former Saudi royal insider who has now become critical of that government

The Turkish government believes that 15 Saudi men, some with high-level government connections, may be involved with the journalist’s disappearance At least some of them appear to have high-level connections in the Saudi government.

The Saudi government denies any involvement in his disappearance.

Khashoggi’s fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, said in a statement: “If the allegations are true, and Jamal has been murdered by the errand boys of Mohammed bin Salman, he is already a martyr.”

