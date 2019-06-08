Trump says deal reached with Mexico, Suspends proposed tariffs

President Trump announced via Twitter Friday evening that the US and Mexico had reached a deal to avoid his proposed tariffs set to go in effect on Monday.

….stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Last week, the US president announced a possible 5% tariff on goods from Mexico as part of a combative measure against the influx of migrants coming to the US from the southern border.

After hours of negotiations, the US Department and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reached a deal, officials say.

As part of the deal, Mexico will reportedly invoke an Enforcement Surge to stop migrants on the way to the US border.

Additionally, the country is putting new guidelines in place called Migrant Protection Protocols for handling those who cross the border to seek asylum in the US that will allow the US to return them to Mexico swiftly.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that Trump was using the tariffs as a tool to get his infamous wall built by Mexico.

However, the Trump administration’s deal with Mexico does not include the construction of a wall.

