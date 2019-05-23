Trump says former Secretary of State is ‘dumb as a rock’

President Trump spoke out about former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson via Twitter on Thursday.
Trump made his comments on Tillerson following the Washington Post’s report on his testimony in which he said Trump was “out-prepared” for a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir put o 2017.
In the cryptic Tweet, Trump said Tillerson is “dumb as a rock.”
Rex Tillerson, a man who is “dumb as a rock” and totally ill prepared and ill equipped to be Secretary of State, made up a story (he got fired) that I was out-prepared by Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Hamburg, Germany. I don’t think Putin would agree. Look how the U.S. is doing!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019