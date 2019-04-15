Trump Says “Pelosi Is Being Led By Omar”

President Trump says Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not leading as Speaker, instead she is being led by controversial Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Trump tweeted this morning that Pelosi should acknowledge Omar’s “anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements.” Trump’s tweet also accused Pelosi of getting nothing done and losing all control of the House.

Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made. She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

Pelosi has demanded that Trump take down a video tweet of images of the 9-11 attacks alongside comments Omar has made about the 9-11 attacks being perpetrated by “some people who did something.”

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

Omar is one of two Muslim women in the House. Pelosi said the video is disrespectful and dangerous.

Pelosi has asked the Capitol Police to assess the security of Congresswoman Omar, her family and staff because she says she is receiving death threats.

Furthermore, both President Trump and CBS 60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl are asking why Nancy Pelosi and the democrats have done nothing since they took control of the House.Pelosi appeared on Sunday night’s CBS 60 Minutes and defended the fact that the Democrats have done nothing since they took over the house three months ago.