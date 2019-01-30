Trump says US intelligence chiefs are ‘extremely passive and naive’ on Iran

President Donald Trump called U.S. intelligence chiefs “extremely passive and naive” on Iran via Twitter on Wednesday.

The Tweets come a day after they contradicted several of his foreign policy decisions.

The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong! When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

….a source of potential danger and conflict. They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. There economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

Last year, Trump pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran put in place by former Democratic President Barack Obama citing that Tehran was “not living up to the spirit” of the agreement, and re-imposed sanctions.

In the 2015 deal, Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Tuesday, leaders of the U.S. Intelligence Committee told a Senate committee that the nuclear threat from North Korea is ongoing and that Iran is not taking steps toward making a nuclear bomb, which contrast’s heavily with Trump’s assessment of the two countries.

Trump’s comments Wednesday were not the first time he’s slammed his U.S. intelligence leaders having disputed its finding that Russia intervened in the 2016 US election to help him win the presidency in the past.