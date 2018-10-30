Trump Seeks $300K in Legal Fees From Stormy Daniels

President Trump wants porn star Stormy Daniels to pay his legal fees to the tune of more than $340-thousand.

Daniels’ defamation suit against Trump was recently thrown out of court and a California judge awarded “reasonable” attorneys fees to the President.

Trump sues Stormy Daniels over $300K in legal fees https://t.co/eHM4rjWDra pic.twitter.com/clkL1RojfJ — New York Post (@nypost) October 30, 2018

In a court filing this week, Trump’s camp argued that the defamation case was politically motivated and was an attempt to raise Daniels’ media profile.

The defamation case is unrelated to Daniels’ lawsuit against Trump challenging the validity of a $130-thousand hush money payment she received from former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen days.

The payment came days before the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels has alleged that she had a one-night-stand with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied the accusation.