Trump Selfie-Queen, Spa Owner Sues Miami Herald

The woman who has been nicknamed the “Trump selfie-queen” is taking on a South Florida media outlet.

Cindy Yang filed a defamation suit this week in Palm Beach County against The Miami Herald and its parent entity, the McClatchy Company.

Yang’s Mar-A-Lago selfie with President Trump last March resulted in a series of Herald reports.

The news organization covered Yang’s ownership of the Orchids of Asia day spa in Jupiter, where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is among more than two dozen people accused of paying for sex.

The Herald also reported about connections Yang allegedly created between Chinese business people and Trump, as well as other high-ranking Republicans.

Explore who has gained access to President Trump and Mar-a-Lago through Cindy Yang and her associates https://t.co/Qq1okIcuFL — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) May 9, 2019

Yang’s lawsuit accuses the Herald of running stories that included untrue statements and misrepresentations, “intentionally vilifying by conjecture, innuendo and xenophobia.” It adds that one of the articles, “reads as if it is the playbook for the anti-President Trump manifesto.”

Yang claims in the lawsuit that she is no longer able to work, visit Mar-a-Lago, or volunteer with the Republican Executive Committee. She also says she is undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Our news partner, CBS12, has reached out to Yang’s civil attorneys, but has not heard back yet.

The Miami Herald says that it stands by its reporting on Yang.