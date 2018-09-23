Trump Set to Reiterate “America First” at U.N. This Week

President Trump is slated to renew his commitment to “America First” at the United Nations in New York this week.

Sources say that Trump will reiterate his dedication to putting U.S. interests at the forefront while maintaining trade competition. He will also be focusing on the threat of Iran to its neighbors and the world.

In a weekend video message leading up to his visit, the President said, “It’s always been surprising to me that more things aren’t resolved, because you have all of these countries getting together in one location but it doesn’t seem to get there. I think it will.”

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said, “He is looking forward to talking about foreign policy successes the United States has had over the past year and where we’re going to go from here. He wants to talk about protecting U.S. sovereignty,” although he wants to build relationships with countries that “share those values.”

On Monday, Trump plans to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in order to sign a new version of the U.S.-South Korean trade agreement. Trump’s speech to the General Assembly is scheduled for Tuesday, while he will chair the Security Council for the first time on Wednesday, discussing the problem of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons. His focus, beyond Iran, will include Syria’s use of chemical weapons

National Security Adviser John Bolton told Fox News Channel, I think he’s got a couple major possibilities really to help illuminate for the American people what America’s place in the world.”

Trump has also scheduled meetings at the U.N. with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

