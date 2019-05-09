Trump slams subpoena issued for Don Jr.

Wednesday, the Senate intelligence committee issued a subpoena Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, to testify again before the panel.

He met with the committee in December 2017 about his participation in a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer allegedly offering information about Hillary Clinton.

President Trump spoke out about the subpoena while giving remarks on ending surprise medical billing from the White House on Thursday.

He said that he was “surprised” to see the subpoena for Don Jr. and that his son has already testified for 20 hours in the past.

Trump also addressed the June 2016 meeting at the Trump Tower citing it was a “nothing meeting.”