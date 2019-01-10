Trump Storms Out of Meeting, Heads For the Border

Vice President Mike Pence says President Trump has made it clear that there will be no deal to end the partial government shutdown without a border wall.

President Trump stormed out of a White House meeting and is now headed to the southern border in Texas today on this 20th day of the partial government shutdown.
Trump abruptly walked out of a White House meeting with Republicans and Democrats because he asked Nancy Pelosi if he ends the shutdown will she fund his wall…she said no and he said bye bye.

And local federal employees hurting during shutdown plan rallies for today.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump Walks Out of Meeting, Heads For the Border Former Broward SOE Brenda Snipes May Still Get her Job Back The News You Need To Know In One Minute 1/10/19 Trump walks out of meeting with top Dems calling it “total waste of time” Woman escorted from FLL airport after calling employee a rapist Miami Heat fan arrested after running on court during game
Comments