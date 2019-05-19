Trump Tells DeSantis: TX Migrants Will NOT Be Sent To Florida

The illegal immigrant Hokey-Pokey dance appears to be put on hold for the state of Florida according to the Governor, “for now.”

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) just announced that Texas migrants will not be flown in to Florida by the planeloads after all.

A spokeswoman for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Saturday that federal authorities will not be sending the immigrants as previously thought.

Local officials in two Democratic counties said they were told by federal officials on Thursday to expect two planeloads of undocumented immigrants to arrive each week.

Now a spokeswoman for the Republican governor says DeSantis and Trump talked Saturday afternoon, and that Trump told the governor that there are no plans to send immigrants to Florida, and that he had not authorized such a plan.