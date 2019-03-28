Trump threatens to close southern border over migrant surge

President Trump took to Twitter Thursday to express his immigration concerns.

In a Tweet Trump threatened to close the southern border as CBP warns the crisis has reached a ‘breaking point.’

Mexico is doing NOTHING to help stop the flow of illegal immigrants to our Country. They are all talk and no action. Likewise, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have taken our money for years, and do Nothing. The Dems don’t care, such BAD laws. May close the Southern Border!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019