Trump threatens to cut off federal funding for California wildfires

Wednesday, President Donald Trump threatened to cut off Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding to California for the forest fires if the state fails to improve its forest management practices.

He wrote via Twitter that “billions of dollars” are sent to the state for the fires and “with the proper forest management that would never happen.”

Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forest fires that, with proper Forest Management, would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2019

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was quick to respond with criticism to the President’s statement writing via Twitter that it “insults the memory of the Americans who perished in the wildfires.”

.@realDonaldTrump’s threat insults the memory of scores of Americans who perished in wildfires last year & thousands more who lost their homes. @GOPLeader must join me to condemn & call on POTUS to reassure millions in CA that our govt will be there for them in their time of need https://t.co/YZJQug9zh0 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 9, 2019

It’s unclear at this time whether Trump has officially ordered the withholding of FEMA funds to California or if the Tweet was just a threat.

Trump’s declaration comes as he takes political heat over the ongoing partial government shutdown.