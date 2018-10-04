Trump To Address Police Chiefs In Orlando Next Week

President Trump will be talking to police chiefs in Orlando, Florida on Monday.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed yesterday that Trump will appear at the annual conference of the International Association of Police Chiefs, which will take place at the Orange County Convention Center.

Sanders said the president will spotlight his administration’s efforts to restore law and order, support local law enforcement, and secure the border. It will be Trump’s first visit to Orlando in a year and a half.

