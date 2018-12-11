Trump to Democrats: “I Will Shut Down the Government for Border Security”

“I will shutdown the government!” That’s what President Trump told top Democrats today in making a play for funding for a massive border wall.

During a White House meeting with top congressional Democrats today, Trump insisted that he wants $5 billion for the wall or he will shut down the government.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer are strongly resisting funding for a wall.

Trump insisted that “big sections” of a wall are already being built on the southern border. He said border security is extremely important.

After the meeting with Trump at the White House today, Senator Schumer accused Trump of throwing a temper tantrum.

He said a shutdown is harmful and completely unnecessary.

Pelosi argued that a wall is not needed to boost border security. She said a “Trump shutdown” would be a lousy Christmas present for Americans.

The government runs out of money on the Friday before Christmas and border security is a key sticking point in budget negotiations.