Trump to Host MAGA Rally in Panama City Beach This Week

President Trump is scheduled to return this week to the Sunshine State to host a “Make America Great Again” rally.

The rally will be held at the Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach on Wednesday, May 8 at 8 p.m. It will be Trump’s second rally in that city since he began his first presidential race in 2015. He has hosted nearly 40 such events in Florida during the past four years.

Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., says, “President Trump looks forward to returning to Florida to share the historic achievements of his administration directly with Floridians. As paychecks grow at the fastest pace in a decade and unemployment hits generational lows nationally, Florida maintains one of the strongest economies in the nation thanks to the free market, pro-growth policies of President Trump.”

President Trump most recently visited Panama City Beach last October, to survey the damage from Hurricane Michael, which meteorologists recently upgraded to a category 5 storm.

Tickets for this week’s rally are available on a first come, first serve basis at Trump’s campaign site. In addition, there is a limit of two tickets per mobile number.