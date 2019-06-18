Trump to launch re-election campaign at Orlando rally

President Trump will formally launch his re-election campaign during a rally in Orlando, Tuesday evening.

In 2016 Trump won Florida, and the Sunshine State is reportedly high on the radar for the Trump campaign in 2020.

Related content:

Orlando police are reportedly bracing for large crowds of Trump supporters, in-and-around the Amway Center, and protesters.

Trump announced the event last month and confirmed that first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence would join him at Orlando’s Amway Center.

The Amway Center fits up to 18,500 people and is a popular event site in Florida.

Click here to learn more about Trump’s rally in Orlando.

Trump took to Twitter Monday to express his excitement for his Orlando event.

Thousands of people are already lined up in Orlando, some two days before tomorrow nights big Rally. Large Screens and food trucks will be there for those that can’t get into the 25,000 capacity arena. It will be a very exciting evening! Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

Additionally, Trump announced via Twitter that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will “begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens” next week who have come into the country.