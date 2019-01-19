Trump to make ‘major announcement’ on border, DACA, & shutdown at 4 p.m. ET

As the partial government shutdown enters its 29th day President Trump is set to make an announcement about border security at the White House on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

Initially, multiple news outlets speculated the President would declare a state of emergency to get the funding for a wall for the U.S.-Mexico border.

However, reports are now saying Trump is prepared to offer Democrats new protections for children of migrants who entered the United States illegally in exchange for his $5.7 billion border wall.

“Let’s get to work and let’s make a deal,” Trump said in a video he posted to Twitter the evening before the “big announcement.”