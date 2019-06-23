Trump to NBC: “I’m Probably Not Too Prepared to Lose” in 2020

President Trump told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that he is not prepared to lose next year’s presidential election.

“It would be much better if I said, ‘Yeah.’ It would be much easier for me to say, ‘Oh, yes.’ No, I’m probably not too prepared to lose. I don’t like losing. I haven’t lost very much in my life,” Trump told host Chuck Todd.

The President also reasserted that he does not believe in the validity of many votes cast in the last election that showed he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton, adding, “I’ll say something that, again, is controversial. There were a lot of votes cast that I don’t believe.”

His campaign recently fired several pollsters after internal numbers showing the President trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in key states Michigan and Wisconsin became public.

Trump also confirmed that Vice President Mike Pence will be his 2020 running. Still, he stopped short of endorsing Pence for a possible 2024 presidential run, as the prospect is “so far out. I’m not even thinking of it. It’s so far out. I mean, It’s so far out. That would be the only reason. Now what happens in 2024? I don’t know that Mike is going to run. I don’t know who’s running or anything else.”

As for his rivals, the commander-in-chief said it was a “tremendous embarrassment” to Biden that former President Obama has not yet endorsed the former vice president.

Shifting gears, Trump said he “may” address the issue of election interference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G20 summit. When Todd asked, “Are you going to tell him not to do it?,” Trump responded, “I may if you’d like me to do it, I’ll do that.”

The President also said that he believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not initiating impeachment proceedings because she likely fears that doing so would benefit him politically. He added, “I think she feels that I will win much easier. I mean, I’ve been told that by many people.”

Trump also stated he does not like the idea of impeachment hanging over him, explaining, “I’m not sure that I like having it. Look, I did nothing wrong.” He called impeachment “a very unfair thing.”