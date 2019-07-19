Trump to Nominate Gene Scalia for Labor Secretary

President Trump announced Thursday night that he plans to nominate Gene Scalia, son of former Justice Antonin Scalia, to serve as secretary of labor.

Trump tweeted:

….working with labor and everyone else. He will be a great member of an Administration that has done more in the first 2 ½ years than perhaps any Administration in history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

If he is confirmed, Scalia would replace Alex Acosta.

Acosta resigned last week as a result of his past involvement in a plea deal for financier and part-time Palm Beach resident Jeffrey Epstein, who is currently facing sex trafficking charges.

Scalia, 55, is currently a partner in the international law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. He served as the Labor Department’s chief legal officer under President George W. Bush.