Trump to Nominate Gene Scalia for Labor Secretary

President Trump announced Thursday night that he plans to nominate Gene Scalia, son of former Justice Antonin Scalia, to serve as secretary of labor.

Trump tweeted:

If he is confirmed, Scalia would replace Alex Acosta.

Acosta resigned last week as a result of his past involvement in a plea deal for financier and part-time Palm Beach resident Jeffrey Epstein, who is currently facing sex trafficking charges.

Scalia, 55, is currently a partner in the international law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. He served as the Labor Department’s chief legal officer under President George W. Bush.

