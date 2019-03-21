Trump to sign executive order to protect free speech at colleges

President Trump is set to sign an executive order Thursday that would withhold federal funding from public and private colleges and universities that do not protect free speech on campuses.

Trump initially proposed the idea on March 2. during a speech at the 2019 American Conservative Union (CPAC).

“I will be very soon signing an executive order requiring colleges and universities to support free speech if they want federal research grants. said Trump. “If they want our dollars and we give it to them by the billions they’ve got to allow people like Hayden and many other great young and old people to speak, free speech.”

President Trump highlighted the case of activist Hayden Williams, who was punched in the face while recruiting at the University of California, Berkeley.

The new order will not put schools’ access to student financial aid that covers tuition at risk.

This story will be updated once more information is available.