Trump to visit Alabama following deadly tornadoes

President Trump said he is heading to Alabama Friday to meet with victims following the deadly tornadoes which have left more than 20 people dead.

The president made the announcement during a signing ceremony for an executive order aimed to address veteran suicide in America.

“I’ll be heading to Alabama on Friday,” Trump said during a veterans event at the White House. “It’s been a tragic situation. But a lot of good work is being done.”

The tornados were part of a powerful storm system which made way through parts of Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia over the weekend.

Officials of Alabama released the names of the 23 victims on Tuesday.

Seven members of one family were among the victims.

The President said further details would be disclosed at a later time.