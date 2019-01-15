Trump Treats Champion Clemson Tigers to Fast Food at White House

President Trump treated the college football champion Clemson Tigers to fast food to celebrate their beat-down of Bama at the White House yesterday.
And due to the government shutdown, the president picked up the tab.

The team visited the White House, as is usual for champion teams.
They were presented with a spread of Big Macs, Whoppers, french fries and pizza.
Trump remarked that the food choice was due to the continuing government shutdown.
He insisted that border security is necessary, and it’s going to happen now.

