Trump Tweets about Congresswomen, Says “Go Back” Home

President Trump on Sunday tweeted about several progressive Democratic congresswomen who have opposed his immigration policies, without naming the women.

A group of women last week condemned the reported conditions of border detention facilities. They include: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley are natural-born U.S. citizens, while Omar was born in Somalia and immigrated to the U.S. at a young age. She became a citizen in 2000, at age 17.

The President tweeted:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi soon responded:

 

Pelosi, who is a California Democrat, and the four freshman lawmakers referenced in Trump’s tweets, have been involved in a dispute for several weeks, although Pelosi recently called for unity among House Democrats.

