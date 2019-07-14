Trump Tweets about Congresswomen, Says “Go Back” Home

President Trump on Sunday tweeted about several progressive Democratic congresswomen who have opposed his immigration policies, without naming the women.

A group of women last week condemned the reported conditions of border detention facilities. They include: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley are natural-born U.S. citizens, while Omar was born in Somalia and immigrated to the U.S. at a young age. She became a citizen in 2000, at age 17.

The President tweeted:

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi soon responded:

I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids – #FamiliesBelongTogether! — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

Pelosi, who is a California Democrat, and the four freshman lawmakers referenced in Trump’s tweets, have been involved in a dispute for several weeks, although Pelosi recently called for unity among House Democrats.