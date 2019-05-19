Trump Tweets on Abortion Ban Exemptions

President Trump is chiming in on the abortion debate, as more states pass laws prohibiting the procedures.

Trump tweeted on Saturday evening that he favors certain exemptions in abortion bans.

….for Life in 2020. If we are foolish and do not stay UNITED as one, all of our hard fought gains for Life can, and will, rapidly disappear! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

….Federal Judges (many more to come), two great new Supreme Court Justices, the Mexico City Policy, and a whole new & positive attitude about the Right to Life. The Radical Left, with late term abortion (and worse), is imploding on this issue. We must stick together and Win…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions – Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother – the same position taken by Ronald Reagan. We have come very far in the last two years with 105 wonderful new….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

Trump’s position differs from the one taken by Alabama Republicans, who last week passed a near-total ban on abortions. That ban allows exceptions only “to avoid a serious health risk to the unborn child’s mother,” in cases of ectopic pregnancy and if the “unborn child has a lethal anomaly.”

An attempt by Democrats to exempt rape and incest victims failed.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp this month also signed into law the so-called “fetal heartbeat” bill. It bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen as early as six weeks, before most women know they are pregnant.