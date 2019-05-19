Trump Tweets on Abortion Ban Exemptions

President Trump is chiming in on the abortion debate, as more states pass laws prohibiting the procedures.

Trump tweeted on Saturday evening that he favors certain exemptions in abortion bans.

Trump’s position differs from the one taken by Alabama Republicans, who last week passed a near-total ban on abortions. That ban allows exceptions only “to avoid a serious health risk to the unborn child’s mother,” in cases of ectopic pregnancy and if the “unborn child has a lethal anomaly.”

An attempt by Democrats to exempt rape and incest victims failed.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp this month also signed into law the so-called “fetal heartbeat” bill. It bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen as early as six weeks, before most women know they are pregnant.

