Trump Walks Out of Meeting, Heads For the Border

Vice President Mike Pence says President Trump has made it clear that there will be no deal to end the partial government shutdown without a border wall.



President Trump walked out of a White House meeting and is now headed to the southern border in Texas today on this 20th day of the partial government shutdown.

Trump abruptly walked out of a White House meeting with Republicans and Democrats because he asked Nancy Pelosi if he ends the shutdown will she fund his wall…she said no and he said bye bye.

Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time. I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2019

And local federal employees hurting during shutdown plan rallies for today.