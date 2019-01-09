Trump walks out of meeting with top Dems calling it “total waste of time”

Wednesday, President Trump walked out of a meeting with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer after they would not agree to border security that includes a border-wall.

The President confirmed via Twitter calling the meeting “a total waste of time.”

Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time. I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence told reporters that he stands by the President’s actions and hopes Democrats “will come back to the table.”

He went on to answer questions about President Trump and whether he acted respectably at the meeting in which Democrats say he did not.

Pence responded that he did not recall the President acting in a disrespectful manner and accused Democratic leaders of “mischaracterizing” the meeting.

The vice president said Pelosi and Schumer refused to “negotiate in good faith” with the President and that they “need to come back to the table with a counter-offer” to address the “undeniable crisis at the border.”

Pence also stressed that there would be no deal to re-open the government without a border-wall.

