Trump warns Nancy Pelosi to ‘be careful’ after Dems signal they won’t accept shutdown offer

President Trump took to Twitter Sunday to address House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after Democrats have signaled that they would not accept his proposed compromise to end the government shutdown.

In a series of Tweets the President addressed Pelosi and confirmed that Democrats did, in fact, turn down his offer.

President Trump makes Dems an offer to end government shutdown

Comments