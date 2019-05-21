Trump: “What’s Up with FOX?”

For a second day in a row, President Trump is slamming Fox News. Campaigning in rural Pennsylvania Monday night, the president again criticizing the Fox for having a Democrat Pete Buttigieg town hall on the network Sunday…

Well the ratings for FOX’s townhall with Buttigieg were double CNN and MSNBC combined. The town hall, hosted by Chris Wallace, averaged 1.1 million viewers and 172,000 in the critical 25-54 demographic during the 7 p.m. hour.

CNN’s town hall with Buttigieg that occurred on March 10 averaged 545,000 viewers.

The town hall also had more viewers than “CNN Newsroom” and “Kasie DC” on MSNBC combined during the same hour.

Keep America Great

Also, Trump held an “inexpensive,” impromptu poll on whether to keep his 2016 campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” or change it to “Keep America Great” when he announces his 2020 candidacy. “KAG” won the poll and the president said he would be keeping the red hat and bragged that the change would sell more hats.