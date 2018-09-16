Trump Will Text Most Americans in FEMA Test This Week

This is only a test…from your President.

Yes indeed, whether you support President Trump or not, he is going to be texting you soon. No kidding.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be testing its systems by sending a text message from Trump to most cell phone users on Thursday, September 20 at 2:18 p.m., as part of its plan to warn the public during emergencies.

The subject line will read, “Presidential Alert,” and the message will say, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

This will be the first time that FEMA tests its Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system on the presidential level, the agency says.

In order to receive the text, your phone must be on, within range of a cell tower, and your wireless provider needs to be part of the WEA system. The test will be broadcast over a 30-minute period, and users cannot opt out, according to FEMA.

The agency adds that more than 100 carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile, will participate.

FEMA will also test its Emergency Alert System (EAS) with radio and television broadcasters on that same day, two minutes after the WEA test begins.

The agency is legally required to test its nationwide public alert systems at least once every three years. It is also mandated to ensure that the President has the ability to alert the public in all cases of national emergencies, such as terrorist threats and storms.

